Crews working to put out Chicopee apartment fire

Several fire departments have been called to put out a fire at an apartment building on Front Street in Chicopee.

Fire officials told Western Mass News they responded to the building around 8:45 this morning.

Crews have been on-scene for about an hour still putting out the flames and hot spots.

The building contains a total of eight apartments and houses approximately thirty people.

Luckily, officials report no one was hurt in this fire.

Western Mass News spoke to two tenants who have very young children who made it out of the building safely.

