Police release surveillance video during Chicopee bank robbery - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police release surveillance video during Chicopee bank robbery

Posted: Updated:
Chicopee PD Chicopee PD
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Chicopee police continue to investigate after the TD Bank on Meadow Street was robbed Monday.

To help with their investigation, police posted surveillance video to their Facebook page of the suspect who reportedly entered the bank around 11:30 a.m.

Officer Mike Wilk said the suspect fled towards the area of the Dugout Café.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-592-6341. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.