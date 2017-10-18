Police release surveillance video during Chicopee bank robbery

Chicopee police continue to investigate after the TD Bank on Meadow Street was robbed Monday.

To help with their investigation, police posted surveillance video to their Facebook page of the suspect who reportedly entered the bank around 11:30 a.m.

Officer Mike Wilk said the suspect fled towards the area of the Dugout Café.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-592-6341.

