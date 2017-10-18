Meeting on 'bump stock' ban draws few attendees

BOSTON (AP) - Only a handful of people have attended a brief "informational" hearing on a proposal to ban in Massachusetts devices that can increase the firing rate of weapon.

The House and Senate approved separate versions of the measure in the days following the mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Investigators say the gunman used a "bump stock" that allows a semi-automatic firearm to mimic a fully automatic one.

Lawmakers acted without first holding a public hearing as is typical with most legislation.

Senators said Wednesday's hearing at the Statehouse offered a chance for public input before the bill's final language was determined.

The head of the Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts, Jim Wallace, says he chose not to speak because there was no point in "testifying about something that has already happened."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.