Security cameras helped in search for missing Springfield boy

Police were able to track Cameron Boulay's walk home from school and it proved important in the search for him.

When school let out at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Cameron started his walk home from school, but when he didn't make it there, Springfield Police started pulling security footage from businesses and homes to see where he could have gone

"Our officers canvas the area looking for security cameras," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

The officers looked for security cameras on businesses and homes and knocked on doors to ask for help.

They were able to get shots like one of Cameron on the right route home. They knew he didn't run away.

"That allowed us to know that Cameron was walking toward his house. It gave us the sense that it wasn't an abduction. There wasn't a runaway situation, but possibly that the young boy was missing or lost," Walsh added.

It was that footage that allowed Cameron's family some comfort, knowing he was trying to get home. They told Western Mass News early this morning they were grateful for the help, long before they knew Cameron was safe.

"Walgreens has been great, Dunkin Donuts let us have their surveillance as well," said Amy Boulay, Cameron's stepmother.

Because of the security footage gathered, police knew that Cameron was in the Forest Park area where he was eventually found by good Samaritans.

This case had lots of our viewers asking why an Amber Alert wasn't issued. Police said that it was because of the surveillance footage they were able to determine that Cameron wasn't abducted, meaning he did not qualify for an Amber Alert.

