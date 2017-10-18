4 Holyoke High students arrested for bringing BB gun on campus

Four Holyoke High School students were arrested Wednesday for having a BB gun on school grounds.

Principal Dana Brown sent a letter to parents and guardians which explained that a picture posted on social media showed a group of students in possession of the BB gun on school property.

The picture was brought to the Holyoke Police Department’s attention through an anonymous tip and the BB gun has been retrieved.

The letter goes on to note that school policy prohibits weapons, including toy weapons on school property at all times.

Principal Brown added that at no point was there any danger to students, faculty, and staff at the school and that each student “ will be disciplined to the fullest extent possible, in accordance with district policy and applicable laws.”

Western Mass News has reached out to the Holyoke Police Department for more information on the student's arrests.

