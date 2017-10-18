Local surgeon discusses Gordon Hayward's gruesome injury

Boston Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward had to be carted off of the court in the season opener with a broken left ankle.

The injury was in one word - gruesome. Just minutes into his Celtics debut last night, a team spokesman said that star forward Gordon Hayward dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia.

Hayward is expected to undergo surgery today.

In the meantime, the video of his injury has gone viral.

It is not the news Celtics fans want to hear. It appears Hayward will not be on the court for months.

The horrific injury came just five minutes into the Celtics' season opener against the Cavaliers Tuesday in Cleveland.

A collective hush fell over the crowd as stunned fans, teammates, and members of the Cavaliers looked on in disbelief - some looking away.

Hayward came down hard and collided with Lebron James.



"So you can see here that Gordon Hayward goes up for an alley-oop, he comes down on his ankle, which is bent beneath him, and is obviously deformed...appears to be dislocated," said Dr. Craig Lareau at New England Orthopedic Surgeons.



Lareau specializes in foot and ankle surgery.



"It was absolutely gruesome. You hate to see that. It's this guys first game with the Celtics," Lareau added.

Lareau said that although rare, he has seen this type of injury before.



"Showing a break of the tibia, the fibula, and also a tear of the ligament between the two bones," Lareau explained.



Without looking at Hayward's MRI, Lareau explained what likely happened.



"My guess is that he came down, his foot bent beneath him, something like this, and you can see that his foot turned out that way, probably broke the tibia, probably tore ligament over here, and also probably had a broken bone over here as well," Lareau noted.



The likely prognosis following surgery, "Certainly no weight on the ankle for at least six weeks, if not longer, and I would not think that he would be able to return to basketball at that high level for at least six months," Lareau said.

There will likely also be months of intensive physical therapy.



"If I were going to speculate, I would say that he could make a full or near full recovery after this injury, but I think he has a long way to go," Lareau said.



On the minds of many Celtics fans is will Hayward return in time for the playoffs. Doctors said that it's questionable at best.

The good news is that most agree Hayward could return as good as new at the start of the 2018-2019 season.

