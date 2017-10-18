Police: Search for Springfield boy didn't meet Amber Alert criteria

An 11-year old Springfield boy was found safe and sound this morning after he was reported missing for hours.

When Cameron Boulay's family realized that he didn't make it home from school yesterday, they called everyone they could think of, including Springfield police.

Springfield police spent hours searching for the boy, and in the meantime many questioned why an Amber Alert was never issued.

According to police, there is very specific criteria that needs to be met for an Amber Alert to be issued.

A child, 17 years of age or younger, has been abducted;---the child is in danger of serious bodily harm, injury or death; and---there is enough descriptive information to believe that an Amber Alert may help locate the child.

Springfield police told Western Mass News this case didn't meet the criteria.

"It didn't hit one specific criteria, we didn't have confirmation of an abduction," said police.

Authorities were made aware that Cameron wasn't abducted after they pulled security footage from local businesses and homes.

They thought he may have gotten lost or confused on his way home.

"[In] this case specifically we knew that there was a missing person. We canvased the area looking for that missing person. At no point did that evidence show that he was taken by someone he knew, or a stranger. That would constitute an abduction," said Ryan Walsh, Spokesman for the Springfield Police Department.

Police, school employees, and community members are happy that Cameron is now safe with his family after what must have been a terrifying experience.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.