Three taken to the hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Springfield

A busy Springfield intersection is closed following a late afternoon crash.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that officers have responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of State and Federal Streets.

Walsh noted that three people are being taken to area hospitals with injuries. The severity of those injuries is not immediately known.

Both westbound lanes of State Street closed, as well as one lane eastbound at Walnut Street, is closed in the area.

Walsh added that the driver who allegedly caused the crash is under arrest for drug possession.

Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

