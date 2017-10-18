Chicopee Police seek to identify breaking and entering suspects

Chicopee Police responded to a commercial burglary activation alarm at Honeyland Farms, 206 Newbury St. on October 17 at 2:53am.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that upon arrival, officers found an open door and indication that the business had been broken into and robbed.

A surveillance video has been released, and while the suspects’ faces are covered, police hope someone may be able to recognize them.

Evidence found at the scene will be processed as well.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Chicopee detectives at (413)594-1730.

