Two parents describe how they found missing Springfield boy

Police were able to track Cameron Boulay's walk home from school and it proved important in the search for him.

A 11-year old missing Springfield boy has been found safe and sound after spending a long, cold night in Forest Park.

Cameron Boulay never returned home from school yesterday and a frantic all-night search failed to find any trace of the boy.

However, this morning, the story had a happy ending when Cameron was found unharmed.

All is back to normal at Forest Park Middle School after a harrowing night.

The two good Samaritans who found the boy were drawn to Forest Park by a common bond: they are both parents.

They could only imagine what Cameron's family was going through and they wanted to help.

"We were in the right place at the right time," said Gina Santiago.

Gina Santiago and Michelle Crean, two parents of 11 year olds themselves, didn't know each other until Wednesday morning when they felt they had to help in the search for 11-year-old Cameron Boulay, who was missing since Tuesday afternoon after leaving school.

On their bikes, they found Cameron near the baseball stadium in Forest Park.

"He was a man of few words. He said he wasn't harmed, that he got lost and he said I'm a little hungry," Santiago said.

Crean added, "I have an 11 year old myself and knew if he were missing, I would be heartbroken. To know he was okay, not abducted, feels good for myself and other moms looking out for other kids"

Cameron was reunited with his family at the school among hugs and tears of joy as captured by our media partner, MassLive.com.

Later Cameron's stepmother posted a picture on Facebook from the hospital with a smiling Cameron and thanking all who helped in the search.

At Forest Park Middle School, the good news spread quickly.

"I went into the classrooms to share the good news. There were tears, but a lot of laughing and cheering," said Forest Park Middle School principal

Springfield School Superintendent Daniel Warwick told Western Mass News that the story couldn't have had a happier ending.

"It ended well. I think it's a story of people stepping up and saying we need to help and because they have children, knew how the mom was feeling, they're the heroes," Warwick noted.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Cameron's family told Western Mass News he was still at the hospital being checked out.

There's still no official explanation why Cameron ended up in Forest Park instead of walking home from school yesterday.

