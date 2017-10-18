Family that fled Puerto Rico following hurricane still searching for housing

A family from Puerto Rico did their best to weather Hurricane Maria.

In the days that followed, Teresita Catinchi, her children, son-in-law, and nine month old granddaughter - like so many others in Puerto Rico - waited in hour long lines for food, gasoline, and other supplies.

It has not been an easy road for this family, who we first introduced you to on Monday. They have been able to stay with a family member in Northampton, but if they stay longer than a few weeks, they would jeopardize her housing.

They've sought help from local organizations who told us they are doing the best they can. Some are stepping up to provide food, but the biggest struggle is getting a roof over people's heads.

"I don't want to put my sister's housing situation in jeopardy, so we can't stay here forever, so we will be homeless with the baby," Catinchi said.

The fear is clear in Catinchi's voice. She and her family fled Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

Now living in Northampton with her sister, Catinchi told us "We can't stay here forever...We will be homeless with a baby."

Catinchi , her children, son-in-law, and nine month old granddaughter have sought help from the New North Citizens Council in Springfield, one of two welcome centers for Puerto Ricans in western Massachusetts.

"They helped us out with the paperwork and telling us where we had to go next, but the most important which is housing, they couldn't help us," Catinchi added.

We called the New North Citizens Council, who said that they are helping to fill out applications for aide from FEMA, MassHealth, and other agencies, but a lack of available apartments has been difficult.

That, combined with the fact that many of those seeking help are lacking a current income, has made it difficult for families like Catinchi's.

The Gray House food pantry in Springfield is foregoing their typical protocol of needing an ID or proof of address.

"Obviously, with the current situation, they don't have that, so really letting them know that we are here for them and they get the food that they need," said Teresa Liberti with The Gray House.

This, as Catinchi told us she's worried about the time, adding "I am frustrated because our days are limited. We go out everyday to run errands and they really can't help us get stuff straightened because we can't afford to be on a waiting list."

We spoke with those at the New North Citizens Council late Wednesday afternoon, who said that they don't even know how many apartments are available in the Springfield area. They are asking if any landlords who see this story and would like to get in contact with their organization, you can give a call to Rosa at (413) 455-3187.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.