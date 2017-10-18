Woman seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles in Sprin - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Woman seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A woman was taken to the hospital this evening after being hit by two vehicles while crossing the road in Springfield.

The accident occurred on State and Catherine Street around 5:26pm.

The woman is said to be seriously injured, however she is not suffering life-threatening injuries.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

