Woman seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles in Springfield

A woman was taken to the hospital this evening after being hit by two vehicles while crossing the road in Springfield.
The accident occurred on State and Catherine Street around 5:26pm.
The woman is said to be seriously injured, however she is not suffering life-threatening injuries.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.
