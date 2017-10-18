Lia Surprise Squad helps Springfield woman battling breast cancer

A woman born today has about a 1 in 8 chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her life.

That's according to a 2009 study by the National Cancer Institute

It's a life-threatening disease that impacts millions of Americans, which is why our Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad is helping out a West Springfield woman recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

October is breast cancer awareness month, so the Surprise Squad is honoring one woman battling the disease

At only 29 years old, Colleen De Sousa noticed a lump in her breast.

Because she was eight months-pregnant at the time, doctors thought it might be dried milk or an infection.

"Afterward, the surgeon tested it and the biopsy came back as Stage 3 carcinoma breast cancer," De Sousa explained.

According to the Susan G. Komen Organization, fewer than five percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer are younger than 40.

"I was shocked because I have no history in my family and I'm 29 years old, so it was really shocking especially because I just had my son. I'm better now, but at first, I was down," De Sousa noted.

Colleen started her chemotherapy treatments, which will go on for five or six months until she has surgery to remove her breast and six months of radiation every day to follow.

With a long road ahead, Shannan Campbell knows her sister, Colleen, will get through it

"She's very strong, she's very independent, a hard worker like go-getter. Just because she was diagnosed with cancer, that's not something that's going to stop her," Campbell said.

Colleen told Western Mass News that so far, she feels good.

"If I'm fine, I'm going to go back to work because I can't sit around. I'm a hard worker and I like to keep busy. To be home, it's going to keep my mind on this all the time," De Sousa said.

As a way to keep her mind off of the battle, we surprised Colleen with a basket full of cozy items and gift cards.

The surprise squad gave Colleen a free facial at Rhonda's Permanent Makeup and Skin Care in East Longmeadow and a day at the spa through Massage Envy, as well as a handful of gift cards for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a night at the movies, along with many other items.

"I think the facial and the massage is my favorite actually and the gift cards, too," De Sousa said.

Moving forward, Colleen highly encourages everyone to get tested

"If you see any lump, you should just go forward and get it checked out, and check yourself yearly and if the doctor checks...because you never know," De Sousa noted.

Western Mass News is a proud sponsor of the Rays of Hope Walk this Sunday. It kicks off at Temple Beth El in Springfield. The run begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:30 a.m.

