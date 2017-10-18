Springfield man set to be deported in less than 24 hours

Time is running out for Springfield resident Lucio Perez, the father of three children born in this country, who came to the U.S. illegally two decades ago.

Perez doesn't have a criminal record, but does have an order of deportation - one that if enforced would put him on a plane to Guatemala, the country he fled years ago.

It's just under 24 hours before Perez will be forced to board a plane back to Guatemala. He's lived here for almost two decades and has three kids who are citizens of this country.

Perez got on ICE's radar back in 2009 where he continued to check-in with the federal agency and wasn't deported because he didn't have a criminal record.

That, however, changed with current administration, which has made anyone with a deportation order, regardless of if they are a convicted criminal or not are now a priority.

When we last got in touch with Perez's lawyer yesterday, he said that they were taking emergency measures to appeal reopening Perez's case to the court that oversees deportation orders, but we checked in with the director of our area of the ACLU to find out what else could be done:

"The other avenue of relief, in addition to reopening the case, is for this stay to be issued. It will not be imposed. He will not be removed or deported until the question of will his case be reopened be decided," said Bill Newman with the ACLU of Western Massachusetts.

On Monday, 18 people were arrested for protesting outside of the ICE office in Springfield. They were charged with trespassing.

Several pleaded guilty and paid a $100 fine on Tuesday.

Others are planning to fight those charges, saying they had a right to protest. Many told me that they want people like Perez to be able to stay - something Newman agrees with.

Again, we reached out to Perez's attorney today. He did not return our request for a comment, but we will continue to follow this story as Perez's plane ticket back to Guatemala is slated for Thursday.

