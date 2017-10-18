Child suffers severe injuries after being hit by a car in Springfield

A child has been transported to the hospital with severe injuries tonight after being hit by a car on Crest Street.

Police responded to the scene at around 6:08pm.

The child was reportedly playing in the street when they were struck.

The driver that hit the child remained on scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.