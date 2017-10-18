Springfield Public Health Council discuss raising age to buy tobacco

Springfield is considering joining other western Mass cities and towns in raising the age to buy tobacco products to 21.

The Public Health Council held a hearing tonight.

Right now, you only have to be 18 to purchase tobacco in Springfield, which is also the statewide minimum age.

But many said it's time to protect young adults from the addictive nature of cigarettes.

"Individuals who pick up tobacco products in their teen years really have worse health outcomes, so this is really for us a public health issue," said Helen Caulton Harris, Division of Health and Human Services in Springfield.

Some businesses are worried about the economic impact of increasing the age.

The council didn't vote on the proposal tonight, but is expected to in the future.

Some other local cities that have banned tobacco sales to those under 18 include Northampton, Holyoke, and Westfield.

