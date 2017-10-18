Springfield Police respond to a shooting on Eastern Ave.

Springfield Police responded to a shooting on 100 block of Eastern Ave. around 10:20pm tonight.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that a victim was shot in the leg.

The suspect is now in custody and the weapon was recovered.

Detectives are investigating.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information on ABC40 at 11p.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.