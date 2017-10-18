Church in Amherst to offer sanctuary to Springfield man set to be deported

A man from Springfield who was set to be deported tomorrow is seeking sanctuary in an Amherst church.

Lucio Perez, the father of three children born in this country, came to the U.S. illegally two decades ago from Guatemala.

He wasn't deported because he didn't have a criminal record, but that changed with the Trump administration policy stating that anyone with a deportation order should leave the country.

Church leaders said that Perez is welcome to live in the First Congregational Church in Amherst until his case is settled.

A meeting room has been transformed for Perez to stay.

“Our scriptures tell us to love our neighbors and love and care for the foreigners and marginalized persons in our midst, just as God does,” said the Rev. Vicki Kemper, pastor of the United Church of Christ congregation. “Lucio is our neighbor and our brother, and he and his family deserve justice and peace. We welcome him into our church with open hearts and fervent prayers.”

First Church in the first faith community to offer sanctuary to an undocumented immigrant.

