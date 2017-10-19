Another breezy, dry day Friday, followed by a warmer weekend

Another sunny, warm day and another cool, crisp night! We’ve been breezy today and those winds will lighten more so tonight. We should keep a slight breeze that will gradually shift from southwest to northwest through morning as a cold front passes by. This front won’t do much, only bring a few scattered clouds briefly tonight.

Friday will be another sunny day with a quick temperature rise. We begin around 40-45 degrees in the morning, then return to the upper 60s by mid-afternoon. Expect another breezy day with northwest winds occasionally gusting to 20-25mph. We should have lower dew points as well Friday, which will again give western Mass an elevated fire risk.

The US Drought monitor updated Thursday morning and now shows parts of western Mass in moderate drought-mainly Hampden County. We’ve seen a lack of rain over the last 3 months and haven’t had much help so far in October… especially this last week. We stay rain-free through the weekend with high pressure dominating at the surface and upper levels-which will keep us not just dry, but warm too.

Early next week, a trough will move from the Midwest to the East. A slow-moving cold front will arrive Tuesday, bringing a much-needed, soaking rain potential. While amounts are still uncertain, the most likely time for heavy rain would come Tuesday night into early Wednesday. We do turn cooler with this frontal passage, but temps only return to around normal for late October. We remain unsettled with another rain chance Thursday into Friday.

