Police: Men rob store for $1 with hunting knives, then flee

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) - Two men made an unusually small request as they robbed a store in Massachusetts by demanding a single dollar in their robbery.

Police say two men entered the Brockton Market and Deli around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday while brandishing large hunting-style knives and demanded a single dollar. The men then fled.

The Enterprise reports the two men were described as Hispanic and possibly between the ages of 15 and 18. No arrests have been made.

Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com

