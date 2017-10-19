Exploding vape pen lights student's backpack on fire

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - A school bus had quite the scare in Massachusetts after a student's backpack burst into flames.

Police say the fire happened around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in Northbridge as the students were heading to Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School.

The bus driver was able to evacuate the students and use a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

Authorities traced the fire to a vape pen battery that had exploded.

No injuries were reported, and a second bus was able to transport the students to their destination.

