7 people arrested on drug-related charge in Amherst

Several people are facing drug-related charges after their arrests Wednesday in Amherst.

Amherst Police Det. Lt. William Menard said that early Wednesday morning, members of their department, along with members of the Northwestern District Attorney's Anti-Crime Task Force, served a search warrant on a Bay Road building.

"The warrant application followed the investigation of suspicious vehicles at the address on October 17 at 6:28 p.m., during which multiple individuals were observed inside the approximate 11,000 square foot warehouse," Menard explained.

In total, seven people were arrested on a charge of marijuana trafficking over 50 pounds:

Greg Long, 48, of South Hadley

Christopher Jackson, 48, of Charlemont

Torben Larsen, 48, of Westminster, VT

Brian Long, 45, of Belchertown

Gabriel Colwell-Lafleur, 31, of Buckland

Aiden Hasbrouck, 24, of Belchertown

Nathan Mosher, 38, of Montague

Arraignments were held for all seven suspects Wednesday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

The case remains under investigation.

