Springfield man facing deportation takes sanctuary in Amherst church

A father facing deportation to Guatemala is taking sanctuary in an Amherst church.

Lucio Perez came to the United States almost 20 years. His request to remain in the U.S. was denied by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Perez was ordered to leave today, but instead is staying at the First Congregational Church in Amherst.

Supporters are gathering Thursday to explain why they are providing sanctuary for the Guatemalan immigrant.

Perez entered the First Congregational Church last night after his stay of removal was denied by U.S immigration officials.

There was a recent rally in Springfield in support of Perez.

Perez is waiting for his case to be decided by the immigration appeals board.

In the meantime, he has sought sanctuary in the church in an effort to keep his family together as he waits for a decision.

Church leaders said that Perez is welcome to live in the church building until his case is settled.

Church members have transformed a meeting room into living space.

Perez came to this country 20 years ago. He has three children who are U.S. citizens.

The 35-year old landscaper has no criminal record, but he came to the attention of immigration authorities in 2009 after West Hartford Police alleged that he abandoned his children when he went inside a Dunkin Donuts.

The charge of abandonment was dropped, but the arrest drew the attention of ICE.

Due to immigration policy changes under President Trump, Perez is being forced to leave the country.

The First Congregational Church becomes the first faith community in western Massachusetts to offer sanctuary to an undocumented immigrant.

