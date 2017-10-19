Westbound lanes of Mass. Pike closed in Brimfield following pursuit

The westbound lanes of the Mass. Pike are closed near Brimfield following a pursuit.

Mass. State Police report that that pursuit occurred along the highway and a suspect was taken into custody on the Pike in Brimfield.

It's not immediately known why the suspect was being sought.

State Police noted that those two westbound lanes are closed as they work to clear debris.

