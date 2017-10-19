Family of Springfield boy found in Forest Park offers message to the community

An 11-year-old missing Springfield boy is found safe and sound after spending a long, cold night in Forest Park.

Today, Cameron Boulay is back in school and adjusting and his family spoke to Western Mass News with a message for the community.

The family is thankful for everyone who helped, from the hundreds of people who shared his picture on Facebook to the two women who ultimately found him in Forest Park.

"They're God-given angels," said Maureen Cote, Cameron's grandmother.



Cameron Boulay's family, stepmother, and step-grandmother are giving thanks today to Gina Santiago and Michelle Crean, the two women who found Cameron alone in Forest Park Wednesday morning.

"I couldn't ever be more thankful for the two ladies that found him in that park. I couldn't be more thankful for everyone who took it upon themselves to go out and help us," said Amy Boulay, Cameron's stepmother.

Cameron had been missing since Tuesday night.

"He was in Forest Park. He was lost," Amy Boulay explained.

Today, there are a lot of questions about what Cameron did for all those hours.

"I would love for people to understand what the circumstances were, but I'm just not ready to. I don't think it's anyone business honestly what the circumstances were and we're still trying to figure everything out ourselves," Amy Boulay added.

The community came together to find Cameron and the list of people to thank goes on and on.

"So thankful for everyone - news media, the principal over at Forest Park Middle School is absolutely amazing, Springfield Police, absolutely outstanding, city officials," Amy Boulay noted.

Cote added, "Bus drivers and crossing guards that work with your kids everyday. They're a Godsend."

Cote told Western Mass News that bus drivers and crossing guards were essential in the search by hanging up fliers and telling the family the last time they'd seen Cameron.

"You see this all the time on the news. You never think you are going to be that person," Amy Boulay said.

Cameron was back in school today. Amy Boulay said that he didn't walk to school today and the family is figuring out if they'll change anything about his routine.

As for what's next, "I cannot wait to give those two women a hug," Amy Boulay explained.

The school is having an assembly tomorrow to honor the two women who found Cameron.

