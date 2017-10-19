East Longmeadow man goes above and beyond at The Gray House

The Gray House is a private non-profit, serving those in the North End of Springfield, who are facing hardships.

However, it's the volunteers there who really help The Gray House support our neighbors in need.

One 'everyday' man has been going above and beyond to give back.

"I think that charity begins at home in the local area. I think people, like myself, should be involved with the local area, rather than the money come from Washington D.C. It's the personal touch with the people that I live with," said Pat Henry of East Longmeadow.

Henry has been volunteering for more than 40 years all around Springfield. Eventually, he was helping at The Gray House, a non-profit that works with low income populations in the North End of Springfield

"The North End is one of the poorest areas in the Commonwealth and so we're really dedicated to helping people get food, education, and youth services, so that they can feel comfortable and feel a part of the community and get the service they need in a positive environment," said Teresa Liberti, executive director of The Gray House.

Henry started helping at the food pantry dating, sorting, and stocking the shelves.

"Eventually, I said this is such a caring, concerned place and it's so personal that I want to be out there with the people doing the intake. Since I grew up in Puerto Rico, I learned some Spanish, I remembered it, and I said what a great place to go volunteer with some of the people I grew up with," Henry added.

Henry is a longtime volunteer in the food pantry, but he also has a lot of experience in a different role.

"I have volunteered at another Gray House's programs - the adult learning program where I taught English to primarily Puerto Ricans. I remember Miguel. He was 55 and only six months off the island and said I have to learn English if I'm going to get ahead here, so he learned English. It was wonderful," Henry explained.

It's not only the clients that Henry helps. It's also who he works alongside like program director Ben Holt

"Most of the Spanish that I can speak now is from Pat," Holt said.

Now, seven years dedicated to The Gray House and Henry is back at the food pantry, greeting people as they come in.

"I say welcome to Gray House. I'm glad you're here. Buenos dias. Bienvenidos Casa de Griz, so they all feel welcome and I help them fill out their forms," Henry said.

Liberti told Western Mass News that Henry is an amazing volunteer.

"Just very patient and kind and any anxiety they might be feeling from coming to a food pantry is just really relieved when he speaks to Pat," Liberti added.

Every Thursday, you'll find Henry at Gray House. "I'm just here for basically four hours a week," he said.

However, Liberti disagrees.

"Pat comes whenever we need him. If anything extra is going on, he's always the first one to say 'Hey, I'm available, let me know what you need,'" Liberti explained.

Holt added, "He's got a great spirit about himself, great commitment, and he just makes it fun. He's a great guy."

If you're inspired by Henry and looking to give back, "I would say come on down. We need you. It can be very hectic. We serve 80 to 100 families in four hours and that's a lot of work and so we would love to have more volunteers," Henry noted.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.