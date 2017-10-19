Drought conditions return to Western Mass.

You've probably noticed, but it hasn't rained much at all these last few weeks, which in turn has led to drought conditions.

However, it may not be time to worry...just yet.

"We were actually running a surplus of rainfall, but over the last several weeks of course, it's been very, very dry," said First Warning Meteorologist Don Maher.

All three counties in western Massachusetts are in a drought, again. It's something that has the First Warning Weather Center maps at Western Mass News looking off.

"We really want to see this drought monitor clear. As you can see by looking at it, we've got a lot of dry conditions in through much of Hampshire, Franklin County," Maher added.

Maher has been on top of the drought and after working the computer, he said that the next few days won't help much in turning those maps back to their normal shade.

"Much of the seven day does look dry. Our next chance for appreciable rainfall doesn't really come until next week," Maher noted.

Maher said that the biggest threat that could stem from this drought is in the woods and the brush.

"Elevated fire danger, so if we do see any brush fires break out, they could certainly spread very quickly, especially when you have a breezy afternoon like we will today," Maher explained.

In Chicopee, at the Department of Public Works, they're made aware when droughts become a concern.

However, DPW Superintendent Jeffrey Neece told Western Mass News that right now that isn't the case.

"[So as of now, no problems for Chicopee?] No problems for Chicopee," Neece said.

That's because the Quabbin Reservoir is full, their hydrants are well maintained, and not a single water restriction has had to be imposed on the city - for now.

However, if it did, Neece said that the residents would be made aware.

"There would be a notification to every resident in the city by various means. The media would be one, direct mailing would be another," Neece added.

However, be warned that with a dry weekend ahead and an updated drought status coming before our next measurable rain, the situation in the three counties is likely to linger through next week.

"They stop collecting data for the drought monitor on a Tuesday, so even if we do see an inch or an inch and a half rainfall on Tuesday, it probably won't be reflected in the new drought monitor until the following week," Maher said.

