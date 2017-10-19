Pavilion dedicated at GySgt. Thomas Sullivan Park in Springfield

A new pavilion constructed in honor of a fallen Springfield hero.

City officials gathered at Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan Park on South Branch Parkway Thursday afternoon.

Local businesses raised over $45,000 to construct the pavilion in Sullivan's honor.

Sullivan's family said that the park holds a special place in their hearts.

"We used to do fishing and probably pushed each other in the water here a few times. This was definitely part of our stomping ground as kids," said Joe Sullivan, GySgt. Sullivan's brother.

Springfield's parks and recreation director Patrick Sullivan said that the installation of the pavilion completes the master plan for the park.

GySgt. Sullivan, a Springfield native, was killed during an attack on a Naval Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee in July 2015.

