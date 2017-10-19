Puerto Rico evacuees in need of housing options

Locally, more evacuees from Puerto Rico are finding refuge in western Massachusetts.

This comes as housing becomes an increasingly scarce commodity.

Now, cities are asking that landlords remain flexible and open to those in need of shelter.

The issue is anything, but simple. The housing inventory is exceptionally limited for those in need of affordable options and while cities are doing what they can, the issue remains an increasingly complex problem.

"This is as bad as it can get," said Betty Median Lichtenstein from the Enlace de Familia Resource Center.

Since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, many evacuees are left to rebuild their lives here in western Massachusetts, but housing options are hard to come by.

"The president has not classified it as a mass evacuation, so it leaves FEMA without the resources to be able to do what it did for like Katrina and ask states to be a host state. Had that happened, our governor would be able to do some changes and provide some services," Lichtenstein added.

About a half million evacuees are expected to come to the United States over the next six weeks.

"That's enormous, that's huge. Who is going to be able to take that on?" Lichtenstein said.

Cities like Holyoke are happy to help, but it is tough to find enough roofs for that many heads.

"The housing authority has already relocated some folks that have arrived in the units they have available, but the housing stock was not built to absorb hundreds of people at the same time," said Marcus Marrero with Holyoke's office of planning and economic development.

Many are opening their homes to friends and family from the island who need a place to stay, but many property owners ban long-term guests.

"We work with the local housing authority to make sure that people who are doubling up in their units they have additional flexibility to stay a little longer," Marrero added.

Holyoke is calling on landlords to be accommodating during this time of transition.

