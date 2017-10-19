Families in need of help after Chicopee fire displaces 37 people

Nearly 40 residents watched yesterday as their Chicopee apartment complex was ravaged by a quick-moving fire.

Today, residents returned to their homes to see what could be salvaged.

It was quiet at the Front Street apartment complex, but yesterday morning was a different story.



Dozens awoke to sirens, while some residents banged on their neighbors doors.

Outside, smoke poured from the top floors windows.

The fire claimed many possessions and memories.

Today, residents were allowed beyond this yellow tape to salvage what they can, but many are simply relishing in the fact that they made it out unscathed.



"I'm going to see if there is anything to find," said Nick White.



Western Mass News spoke first met White as the fire consumed the building.



"We went to my brother's house. He let us stay there. Pretty much gathered our thoughts, collected ourselves, got some rest," White said.



Today, blackened shingles and smoky debris remained outside the boarded complex

As residents arrive to see their homes, now that yesterday's nightmare is over, "The Red Cross gave us some money, so we can get some food, or clothes, or whatever we need," White added.



However, there is still so much lost, but White remains grateful.

"We really appreciate all the support," White noted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

