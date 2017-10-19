The Orionids meteor shower peaking this weekend

While not known as one of the best meteor showers of the year, the Orionids can still put on a show. The Orionids meteor shower peaks this weekend, primarily October 21st (Saturday) morning.

Best time to view: 2am – 4am (after midnight, before dawn)

Direction to look: Anywhere! You don’t want to focus on constellation Orion. The meteors will be seen all over the sky. They only originate from that location.

How to view: Find a dark area away from artificial light. Also, pick a wide open area with a big sky view. Let your eyes get used to the dark for 10 or 20 minutes, then lay back and look up!

How many can I see: During the peak, about 10-20 meteors an hour is common.

The Orionids meteor shower is annual and happens when the earth passes through debris left behind by Hailey’s Comet. This year, the meteor shower coincides with a new moon, so with the lack of moon light, you should be able to see even faint meteors.

Here in western Mass, we also have a completely clear sky forecasted for Saturday morning, though it will be cold with temperatures in the 30s! Bundle up! Some valley fog could develop as well, which may impact your view.