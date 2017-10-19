Victim transported to hospital following shooting in Springfield

Springfield Police responded to the area of 300 block Boston Road tonight for a shooting tonight.
Units responded at 7:50pm to find a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital. Their condition unknown.
Detectives are investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.
