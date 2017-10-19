A western Mass organization supports Springfield man facing deportation

An undocumented immigrant from Springfield is now living in an Amherst church to avoid deportation.

Lucio Perez is inside the First Congregational Church in Amherst seeking refuge from being deported.

"So what we're doing is through 'Sanctuary in the Streets,' which is our rapid response network of 18 hundred people coming together to provide food, childcare, transportation and fundraising as well," said Dianna Sierra.

Diana Sierra with the Pioneer Valley Workers Center told Western Mass News that Lucio was the primary breadwinner for his family.

He came to the US 20 years ago, and Lucio said he's never done anything bad.

"He can't work; he can't provide for his family the way he was providing for his family. It's a way to buy him time. So Lucio, in taking sanctuary at the church, can’t leave the premises of the church. He risks then being detained by ICE.”

As the legal battle to keep Perez from being deported continues, the workers center and the church are trying to make Lucio’s life as normal as possible.

"The church is doing a great job in trying to take the lead on providing things, such as food, but obviously it's a big project and if people want to donate food, they can here at the office or coordinate with the church."

The organization will be a meeting for ‘Sanctuary in the Streets’ on November 6th from 6-8. 32 Masonic Street.

