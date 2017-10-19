Dog park in West Springfield to be moved to another site in Mitt - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Dog park in West Springfield to be moved to another site in Mittineague Park

(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Following tonight’s hearing, a dog park will be coming to Mittineague Park in West Springfield, but it won't be at the original site.

A public forum was held at Town Hall tonight to allow neighbors to weigh in.

Many were upset about the dog park being so close to their homes and the potential noise.

Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News that while they are not using Site 8, they are looking at utilizing another site in the park.

