Another unseasonably warm weekend ahead

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s for many overnight thanks to clear skies, dry air and a lack of wind. A few of the typical cold spots may hit mid 30s with some light frost. We won’t stay chilly for long once the sun comes up Saturday and temperatures rise into the middle and upper 70s in the afternoon! With high pressure in control, we will see another sunny sky with a lighter breeze compared to Friday.

A ridge of high pressure builds northward over the weekend, allowing warmer temperatures to extend into New England. We may break our record high of 76 on Saturday at Westover, but its very unlikely we come close to Sunday’s record of 85. Very dry air remains in place this weekend, so once the sun sets, we will cool back to the 40s.

We will see more clouds Sunday as a cold front moves a little closer to the coast from the west. Clouds will mainly be high, thin clouds, so we should still see a warm day. Clouds continue to build Monday and wind out of the south-southwest will pick up a bit as the front draws closer. By Tuesday, we turn blustery and more humid with spotty showers during the day and a period of heavier rain at night as the cold front actually passes by. Rain moves to the coast Wednesday, allowing western Mass to dry out a bit.

Another area of low pressure may develop along the slow-moving cold front, allowing rain to move back westward into western Mass on Thursday and showers may linger into Friday as well. This forecast is still fairly uncertain for rain chances, but our temperatures are looking cooler with highs back to the lower 60s.

