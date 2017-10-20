Sunshine and blue skies to end the week

A cold front moves through later this morning, however it comes with little fanfare. The cold front does usher in some cooler (but still above-average) air for the day today and any clouds around this morning with be replaced by sunshine in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. There will be a bit of wind, possibly gusting up to 25 mph. With the low humidity, stronger winds, and recent dry trend, there is also an elevated fire risk for today.

With clear skies expected overnight, you have a chance to check out the Orionid meteor show. The show peaks around 1:30a.

Saturday will be filled with sunshine and warm temperatures. In fact, there is a chance that we could beat our current high temperature record of 76° set back in 1979. The First Warning Weather team is forecasting an afternoon high for Saturday of 78°! Fortunately, low dew points will keep conditions fairly comfortable - albeit warm - for the day.

For Sunday's Rays of Hope Walk in Springfield, expect temperatures to be cool to start before getting back into the mid 70s. It'll be yet another sunshine-filled day!

The next chance for rain arrives in the form of a cold front swinging through mid-week. That'll bring temperatures closer to average - still mild though! By the time the cold front clears, rain totals could top 1-3" of much needed rain. Areas of Hampshire and Hampden County were placed under a moderate drought designation in the latest update.

