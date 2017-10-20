Assembly held at Forest Park Middle after missing boy is found

The Springfield community came together today at Forest Park Middle School to celebrate 11-year-old Cameron Boulay, who went missing Tuesday afternoon

Cameron was found Wednesday morning by two good Samaritans in Forest Park.

It's been an emotional day at the school. The Boulay family, the school, and city officials were all on-hand to celebrate.

Everyone was so happy we are here to celebrate and that this was truly a happy ending.

Cameron decided to go for a walk Tuesday afternoon after he got home from school. He ended up in Forest Park where he spent the entire night, sleeping on a log with a light jacket in freezing temperatures.

Today, Cameron walked into his school auditorium to see many of his peers, the mayor, superintendent, police commissioner, his family, and the guests of honor - the two women who found him: Gina Santiago and Michelle Crean.

Cameron couldn't believe the crowd he saw.

"I can't believe all these people cared about me. I thought they just knew me," Cameron said.

Everyone spoke about the terrifying experience of not knowing where Cameron was and then what it was like when he was found - safe and sound.

Cameron's parents said that he has doctor's appointments lined up, but so far, everything checks out okay. They are just happy he's safe.

Most importantly, they continue to thank everyone who helped find Cameron - from the hundreds of people who shared his photo on Facebook to everyone who went searching in the park.

