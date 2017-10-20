Assembly to be held at Forest Park Middle after missing boy is found

An assembly will be held today at Forest Park Middle School to formally thank the two women who found 11-year-old Cameron Boulay, who went missing Tuesday.

The family said that they cannot wait to give the two women a hug for everything they did.

It's been a week full of highs and lows for the Boulay family, but certainly with a happy ending.

After missing for nearly a day, Cameron was found in Forest Park Wednesday, where police had searched for hours in the dark with the help of State Police and a K-9 unit.

Cameron is a sixth grade student at Forest Park Middle School and walks home everyday to his father's house on Carroll Street, a little more than a mile walk.

Cameron never made it home, prompting an unsuccessful search from police. He didn't show up for school the next morning either, but police still felt he was close by.

Gina Santiago and Michelle Crean, two parents of 11-year-olds themselves, didn't know each other until Wednesday morning when they felt they had to help in the search.

So the two went to Forest Park and after a short bike ride, they found the boy near the baseball stadium. He told them he was very hungry.

There are still questions left unanswered surrounding his disappearance, but his mother exclusively told Western Mass News the family is still trying to digest what happened to their son.

"I would love for people to understand what the circumstances were, but I'm just not ready to. I don't think it's anyone business honestly what the circumstances were and we're still trying to figure everything out ourselves," said Amy Boulay, Cameron's stepmother.

The assembly starts at 11 a.m.

