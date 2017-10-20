Man dead following shooting on Boston Rd. in Springfield identified

A man who died following a shooting Thursday night in Springfield has been identified by the DA's Office.

David Pichardo, 27, from Springfield was identified as victim.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office reports they are investigating this murder.

"This is an open and active homicide investigation currently being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Murder Unit of the Hampden District Attorney’s Office," explained James Leydon, representative for the District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to 315 Boston Road just before 8 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

Walsh said that officers arrived and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was inside a laundry mat at that Boston Rd. address.

Pichardo was rushed by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Walsh noted that no arrests have been made and that the incident is not random.

If you have any information relating to this investigation please contact the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6302 or anonymously by Text-A-Tip, text the word CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type the word SOLVE into the body of the message followed by your tip.

