Springfield Police: man dead following shooting on Boston Rd.

One person is dead following a shooting Thursday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to 315 Boston Road just before 8 p.m. yesterday for a report of a shooting.

Walsh said that officers arrived and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. That victim was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Walsh noted that no arrests have been made and that the incident is not random.

The case remains under investigation.

