Easthampton man with Down syndrome gets dream trip to Disney

An Easthampton man with Down syndrome is getting ready for a long awaited trip to Disney World.

Residents in Easthampton and beyond raised all of the money for his trip and as he leaves Sunday morning, his family could not be prouder of his caring community.



Months and weeks have turned to days and now hours. Bags are packed, train are tickets purchased, and 55-year-old Billy Dixon and his best friend, Jae Couture, are ready for the trip of a lifetime.

"Billy's really excited...really,really excited. He is telling everybody he's going to see Mickey Mouse," Couture said.

Dixon added, "I love Mickey Mouse."

These best friends both man the front end of Big E's Supermarket in Easthampton, where Dixon has worked for decades, despite battling Down syndrome, diabetes and arthritis.

Dixon always dreamed of going to Disney World and that dream has come to life.

Couture started a GoFundMe page in March with hopes of raising money for the trip. The community outreach was far beyond anything she could have imagined, raising more than $8,000.

"I want to definitely say thank you to everybody for everything they've done to make this dream come true," Couture noted.

Dixon's mother, Christina Yarasavych, will also be tagging along as the trio takes the train from Springfield straight to Orlando on Sunday - which is Billy's birthday - before arriving at the All-Star Music Resort for a full week of fun.

Anything and everything from Star Wars to swimming, and every Disney character in between, Dixon's co-workers have been there to support him every step of the way.

"For him to be going to Disney, it's like they're going with him because they talk about it everyday to him," said Yarasavych

Yarasavych raised three children with Down syndrome, including Dixon, and told Western Mass News it's his heart that has made this possible, his joy spreading to everyone he talks to, and even through all of life's challenges, his family couldn't be prouder.

"It's hard, but just stick with it and give your kids plenty of love, and care, and you'll make it," Yarasavych added.

