Two vehicle crash causing delays along I-91 North in Longmeadow

A two-vehicle crash is causing significant delays along Interstate 91 in Longmeadow.

Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a dump truck and tractor-trailer collided on the northbound side of I-91, just over the Connecticut border, around noon Friday.

Police said that lanes are blocked in the area as they work to clear the scene. It's not yet known how long that cleanup will take.

Minor injuries were reported.

