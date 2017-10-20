Volunteers help Rays of Hope a success each year

Sunday is the Rays of Hope walk and run toward the cure for breast cancer.

With at least 20,000 participants, it is one of the largest single events in western Massachusetts.

The event begins Sunday at 8:30 a.m. at Temple Beth El in Springfield.

It takes an army to get the walk off the ground, but it is a labor of love for the hundreds of volunteers who make it happen.

The Rays of Hope walk and run started back in 1994 with just a handful of volunteers, like John Aberdale, a former Springfield police officer.

"And we realized there was a few other police officers that had family members that had breast cancer and I had an aunt that had breast cancer, so we decided to get involved. Now, it's grown since then. Now, we get a lot of police officers that volunteer their time because cancer doesn't just affect certain people it affects everybody," Aberdale said.

Everybody, like Cindy Anderson of East Longmeadow, who has been part of Rays of Hope for years.

"I was first diagnosed in 1985, I was 34 years old. I had no history, found the lump myself," Anderson added.

Anderson went through surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, and was clear for 28 years - until 2013 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.

"It just knocked me out of my socks. I guess, I just wasn't expecting it," Anderson said.

Anderson is a survivor. For the most part, she's is doing great today and wouldn't miss the walk for anything.

"I feel like inside I need to be there. By volunteering there, I get to talk to people and tell my story, they tell me their story. It really connects everyone in the community," Anderson explained.

So many years later, Aberdale now serves on the Rays steering committee and will absolutely be there on Sunday.

"In total, we have an additional 500 volunteers that help that one day and without those volunteers, it wouldn't be as smooth running as it is," Aberdale noted.

The reason both are so passionate: "I think a lot of people don't realize that in this area, and the money from the Rays of Hope stays in this area. It doesn't go to Boston or anywhere else."

To date, Rays of Hope has raised over $13.7 million, all of which stays right here in western Massachusetts.

