Massachusetts touts education, innovation in Amazon pitch

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts officials are touting the state's educated workforce and innovation-based economy in a formal pitch to host Amazon's second headquarters.

The 182-page submission made public by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's administration Friday lists more than two dozen possible sites in Boston and elsewhere around the state but gives no preference.

The document offers no specific tax or other financial incentives Massachusetts might provide, but references several existing economic development grant programs and capital resources for improving infrastructure.

The proposal notes the state is home to 125 colleges and universities and is well above the national average in the percentage of workers in math and computer-science related professions.

Also included: A statement from Facebook chairman Mark Zuckerberg saying that if he starting was the company over again, he would have stayed in Boston.

