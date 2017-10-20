North Main Street in Belchertown closed after crash

A crash involving a sedan and an oil truck has closed a portion of North Main Street in Belchertown, according to police.

Belchertown police could not confirm any details on the crash, but they did make a post to Facebook warning drivers to expect delays.

"Expect heavy traffic delays," the post read. "Traffic is being diverted as this time."

It remains unclear if anyone was injured in this crash and police could not provide a timetable on when the area of North Main Street would reopen.

This is a developing story and one Western Mass News will update as more information becomes available.

