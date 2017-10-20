North Main Street in Belchertown reopen following crash

A crash involving a sedan and an oil truck closed a portion of North Main Street in Belchertown for a time Friday, according to police.

Belchertown police could not confirm any details on the crash, but they did make a post to Facebook warning drivers to expect delays.

It remains unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.

This is a developing story and one Western Mass News will update as more information becomes available.

