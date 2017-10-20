Springfield seeing influx of students following Hurricane Maria

The aftermath of Hurricane Maria continues to be felt here in western Massachusetts.

More and more families are coming to cities like Springfield, Holyoke, and Westfield and with those families come children who are registering for school.

There are more than 26,000 students in the Springfield school system. That includes 55 schools.

Now, the enrollment is increasing as families leave the devastation of Puerto Rico to find shelter with family and friends in Springfield.

"They've been through a traumatic situation and we must be here to help them not only triage, whether their stay is short or long," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Sarno said that the city is ready to help families evacuating Puerto Rico and moving to Springfield.

"These are American citizens. We've dealt with these situations right here in Springfield. My first thing is to make sure the student and family are taken care of first," Sarno added.

The influx is the result of devastation in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria one month ago.

Families are leaving Puerto Rico to find refuge in western Massachusetts cities like Westfield, Holyoke, and Springfield.

Springfield has seen 65 new families come in in the last three weeks and with those families come school children.

That has placed additional challenges on the public school system.

"It's a major challenge for the school system. We've already received 100 students, a lot of youngsters coming in without records, with a great deal of needs relative to ESL services and other services," said Springfield School Superintendent Daniel Warwick.

Warwick said that additional school children coming into the system may require more ESL, or English as a Second Language, teachers.

How many more students will be coming into the Springfield school system remains to be seen, but Sarno said that no child will denied an education in Springfield schools.

"No, they will not, no they will not. That's what urban centers do. A lot of times people want to knock us. We say no to none. We want to help out. I'm proud of Superintendent Warwick and Assistant Superintendent Lydia Martinez, who are taking on these challenges," Sarno added.



