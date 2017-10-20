WMass businesses hurting from lack of foliage

A lackluster foliage season has some retailers hoping for a cold snap.

Many shops and restaurants depend on leaf peepers boosting business.

Another New England fall is underway, but the crisp autumn air and vivid foliage that we are used to has yet to come around.

With the summery weather, many people have not made their way to the Pioneer Valley for some leaf peeping.

The New England economy relies on tourists since they spend upwards of $3 billion to catch a glimpse of the scenery

"The warmth of the fall has impacted our business because we sell things that mainly keep you warm in the winter," said Anita Wall with Outpost.

Western Mass News swung by a staple business on the Mohawk Trail. Outpost is a family-owned business selling sheepskin slippers, gloves, and other cold-weather essentials.

"We are very unique in what we do sell," Wall added.

The leaves are still falling and the colors are still filling the tree line, but there have definitely been better seasons.

However, there hope for a swing in sales around the corner…

"Our season does go into the ski season because we have the skiers," Wall explained.

It may only be October, but retailers may be humming jingle bells, too. They are banking on a boost come Christmas.

"It always amazes me," Wall noted.

A little further down the road, many tourists and locals alike make a stop at Hager's Farm.



"I wish the color was a little better, but there's still a lot of color out there and a lot of good autumn things to do," said Chris Hager with Hager's Farm.

Stocked up with pumpkins and produce, they see some familiar faces around this time. but they say foot traffic has not been as big of an issue for their business.

"It changes people's wants a little bit. Instead of buying warm stuff, they tend to buy ice cream and so forth...the cooler treats," Hager added.

Money may not grow on trees, but in New England, it certainly does.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.