Portion of West St. in Ludlow closed following crash

A portion of West Street in Ludlow is closed following a crash.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Brian Shameklis said that around 5:50 p.m. Friday, a car struck a mobile home at a mobile home park at 350 West Street.

The collision also punctured a nearby propane tank.

The mobile home that was hit, as well as a few nearby mobile home, have been evacuated while crews work to cap the propane.

West Street is closed between Holyoke Street and Stonybrook Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

