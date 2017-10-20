New security measures in place for Mullins Center events - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

New security measures in place for Mullins Center events

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

There's a new focus on security at the Mullins Center on the campus of UMass Amherst. 

In time for homecoming, new measures are in place for students joining in on the venue's events.

The student body is gearing up for a fun event, but they may be surprised by a few extra steps as they enter the Mullins Center.

Homecoming weekend is drumming up a lot of excitement here at UMass Amherst, but before the puck drops, the Mullins Center is beefing up security at the popular venue.
 
"We were looking over our security measures for all of our events and we realized that some of our athletic games were kind of relaxed a little bit," said Brian Caputo with Mullins Center.
 
Dozens of items are now banned, most notably:

  • Backpacks and those over-sized pursues
  • Coolers and other similar containers
  • Signs larger than two-feet by three-feet

"We now instituted wanding and bag checks for all athletic games," Caputo noted.

It was just a few short weeks ago when tragedy struck outside the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas.  Bullets blasted through a crowd of concert-goers, killing dozens.

Since then, several venues across the country have made changes to their safety procedures out of an abundance of caution. 

"It's going to create a more safe environment for everyone, not just the players, but people coming to the event and it's going to streamline how we get people in the door," Caputo explained.

Other prohibited items from the Mullins Center include:

  • No professional cameras
  • No audio/video recording devices
  • Any gifts or packages should be returned to the sender/patron
  • Backpacks and over-sized purses
  • Large bags, backpacks, duffle bags or boxes
  • Outside food or beverages
  • Cans, bottles, coolers or other similar containers
  • Video cameras or audio recorders
  • Laser pens or laser products
  • Noise making devices (horns, whistles, etc.)
  • Projectiles (including beach balls and frisbees)
  • Over-sized signs (larger than 2' x 3')
  • Stickers
  • Drones
  • Masks
  • Promotional items with intent to distribute (must be approved by General Manager)
  • Spray paint
  • Strollers
  • Balloons
  • Laptops  
  • Tobacco products, e-cigarettes, vapes, lighters, etc
  • Heeleys, skateboards or roller skates
  • Sticks or poles
  • Spiked necklaces and belts or pins of any kind
  • Illegal substances, drug paraphernalia, or alcohol
  • Animals except service animals
  • Knives, guns, chains or clubs
  • Weapons of any kind or any kind of item that could be construed as a weapon
  • Any other item deemed unacceptable by Management

For more information on permitted items and the new security measures, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.