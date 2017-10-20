New security measures in place for Mullins Center events

There's a new focus on security at the Mullins Center on the campus of UMass Amherst.

In time for homecoming, new measures are in place for students joining in on the venue's events.

The student body is gearing up for a fun event, but they may be surprised by a few extra steps as they enter the Mullins Center.

Homecoming weekend is drumming up a lot of excitement here at UMass Amherst, but before the puck drops, the Mullins Center is beefing up security at the popular venue.



"We were looking over our security measures for all of our events and we realized that some of our athletic games were kind of relaxed a little bit," said Brian Caputo with Mullins Center.



"We now instituted wanding and bag checks for all athletic games," Caputo noted.

It was just a few short weeks ago when tragedy struck outside the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Bullets blasted through a crowd of concert-goers, killing dozens.

Since then, several venues across the country have made changes to their safety procedures out of an abundance of caution.

"It's going to create a more safe environment for everyone, not just the players, but people coming to the event and it's going to streamline how we get people in the door," Caputo explained.

Other prohibited items from the Mullins Center include:

No professional cameras

No audio/video recording devices

Any gifts or packages should be returned to the sender/patron

Backpacks and over-sized purses

Large bags, backpacks, duffle bags or boxes

Outside food or beverages

Cans, bottles, coolers or other similar containers

Video cameras or audio recorders

Laser pens or laser products

Noise making devices (horns, whistles, etc.)

Projectiles (including beach balls and frisbees)

Over-sized signs (larger than 2' x 3')

Stickers

Drones

Masks

Promotional items with intent to distribute (must be approved by General Manager)

Spray paint

Strollers

Balloons

Laptops

Tobacco products, e-cigarettes, vapes, lighters, etc

Heeleys, skateboards or roller skates

Sticks or poles

Spiked necklaces and belts or pins of any kind

Illegal substances, drug paraphernalia, or alcohol

Animals except service animals

Knives, guns, chains or clubs

Weapons of any kind or any kind of item that could be construed as a weapon

Any other item deemed unacceptable by Management

