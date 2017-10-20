New security measures in place for Mullins Center events

There's a new focus on security at the Mullins Center on the campus of UMass Amherst.
In time for homecoming, new measures are in place for students joining in on the venue's events.
The student body is gearing up for a fun event, but they may be surprised by a few extra steps as they enter the Mullins Center.
Homecoming weekend is drumming up a lot of excitement here at UMass Amherst, but before the puck drops, the Mullins Center is beefing up security at the popular venue.
"We were looking over our security measures for all of our events and we realized that some of our athletic games were kind of relaxed a little bit," said Brian Caputo with Mullins Center.
Dozens of items are now banned, most notably:
"We now instituted wanding and bag checks for all athletic games," Caputo noted.
It was just a few short weeks ago when tragedy struck outside the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Bullets blasted through a crowd of concert-goers, killing dozens.
Since then, several venues across the country have made changes to their safety procedures out of an abundance of caution.
"It's going to create a more safe environment for everyone, not just the players, but people coming to the event and it's going to streamline how we get people in the door," Caputo explained.
Other prohibited items from the Mullins Center include:
For more information on permitted items and the new security measures, you can CLICK HERE.
